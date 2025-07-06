The Canceled Jason Bourne Spin-Off Series You Didn't Realize Existed

It shouldn't be all that surprising that action franchises built around one unstoppable hero have a tough time extending their cinematic worlds beyond that central figure. Lionsgate is the latest studio to struggle in that regard, with John Wick himself proving to be the biggest problem with building out that particular cinematic universe. Try as they might, the studio and its burgeoning on-screen world can't escape the shadow of the Baba Yaga, as evidenced by the disappointment that was TV spin-off "The Continental." With the latest movie spin-off, "Ballerina," struggling at the box office, it looks like the John Wick saga might be dead in the water — at least until Keanu Reeves agrees to come back for one more round.

But the "John Wick" saga is far from the first action franchise to encounter this issue. Just look at the Jason Bourne films. Back in 2002, director Doug Liman and star Matt Damon basically reinvented the action genre with "The Bourne Identity." An adaptation of Robert Ludlum's 1980 novel of the same name, the film served as a deconstruction of the action hero while simultaneously reinvigorating that archetype. Damon's Jason Bourne is a highly-skilled assassin with no memory of who he is or how he became such an unstoppable force. As he questions who he is and who he's supposed to be, so too did the movie industry re-evaluate what an action hero and an action movie should be.

This, alongside a grounded, gritty tone and some of the most intense combat scenes ever shot, made "The Bourne Identity" a seminal entry in action movie history, and a glut of similar films followed, with even Batman and James Bond following a similar rubric with "Batman Begins" (2005) and "Casino Royale" (2006), respectively. The Bourne sequels were notable for maintaining the saga's quality, but after the third film, Universal decided to try expanding the Bourne cinematic universe with lackluster results. 2012's "The Bourne Legacy" swapped Damon for Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, and audiences weren't all that impressed. But even "Legacy" pales in comparison to "Treadstone," an action drama series set in the Bourne universe that lasted just one season.