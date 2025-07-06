The Classic Monster Movie That Almost Starred Meryl Streep

Dino De Laurentiis was a vitally important figure in the evolution of motion pictures. Without the Italian mogul, we might not have Federico Fellini's "La Strada" and "Nights of Cabiria," which probably means we wouldn't have Fellini at all, given that those two films basically put him on the world cinema map. He also bolstered the careers of David Lynch, David Cronenberg, and Michael Mann. Though he didn't have an artistic bone in his body, he took risks on up-and-coming artists because, basically, the production of movies was how he shot craps.

The man didn't know art, but he did know what he liked. And when it came to casting the leading lady in one of his heavy cinematic bets, like 1976's big-budget remake of "King Kong," he knew he wanted a dish. Given that this movie was practically a guaranteed blockbuster (set for release one year after "Jaws" surpassed "Gone with the Wind" as the highest-grossing movie ever made), De Laurentiis was going to see every up-and-coming starlet during production. He was looking for the next Fay Wray when the recent Yale School of Theater graduate Meryl Streep walked into his office. Greatness had crossed his threshold, but he did not see the next Fay Wray.

During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Streep remembered, "He had this amazing office that looked all over Manhattan." Her awe quickly turned to horror, however, when De Laurentiis insulted her in a tongue that he must've thought she didn't understand.

As Streep told Norton, "I walked in and his son was sitting there, very excited that he'd brought in this new actress. And the father said to his son in Italian, because I understand Italian, he said, 'che brutta', you know, 'Why do you bring me this ugly thing?'" Rather than break down in tears, Streep responded, "I understand what you're saying, I'm sorry I'm not beautiful enough to be in 'King Kong.'"

The role went to another world-class, up-and-coming actor in Jessica Lange, and it nearly killed her career. Fortunately, The New Yorker's Pauline Kael realized Lange understood the assignment and compared Lange's performance to Carole Lombard's screwball comedy work. As for Streep, she won her first Oscar three years later and has done pretty well for herself in the interim.