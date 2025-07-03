Landman Star Ali Larter Would Return To This Classic Comedy Franchise In A Heartbeat
Long before Ali Larter was cast as the free-spirited Angela Norris on "Landman," she played Brooke Taylor-Windham in the comedy "Legally Blonde." The character is a fitness instructor who gets accused of killing her elderly husband, but Reese Witherspoon's Harvard law student, Elle Woods, believes that she's innocent and decides to represent her in court. The truth comes out in the end, and Brooke avoids a stint in prison, meaning that she's free to return in the long-gestating "Legally Blonde 3" or any other project set in this universe. What's more, Larter is keen to reprise the role, as she told The Hollywood Reporter:
"I've always heard that ['Legally Blonde 3'] was getting written, and that Mindy Kaling was doing it, so who knows. Now they're doing the ['Legally Blonde'] TV show, so that's going to take the space of that for a while. But I think that what Reese [Witherspoon] has always said is if a great script comes and if they can really crack a reason to make it, then they will. And, of course, I'd love to play Brooke Windham again. I mean, come on! I need to get my high kicks back on!"
Larter revealed that "Legally Blonde" remains the project for which she's most recognized, so it's clear that plenty of people are familiar with her character. As such, it makes sense to bring her back into the fold in some capacity. That said, her version of Brooke might not be part of the aforementioned TV show, as the story will go back to the past.
Legally Blonde is getting a prequel series
The "Legally Blonde" TV series, "Elle," follows the titular character (Lexi Minetree) during her high school years — back when she was obsessed with boys, clothes, and had no serious ambitions about attending Harvard to become a lawyer. The '90s timeline also suggests that Brooke won't be part of the series, as "Legally Blonde" reveals that she and Elle became friends during their college years.
As for Ali Larter, she is set to return to Taylor Sheridan's television universe in "Landman" season 2. The oil-worker drama sees her play the wife of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, who now finds himself entangled in some potentially messy drama with the cartel. This means that Angela and the rest of their family could be set to deal with more problems, which should make for some exciting television.
Being part of a hit Sheridan series is no easy feat, and "Landman" should keep Larter busy for a while. Still, it'd be great to learn more about what her "Legally Blonde" character is up to these days, but for now, the planned third movie appears to be stuck in development hell.