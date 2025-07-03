Landman Star Ali Larter Would Return To This Classic Comedy Franchise In A Heartbeat

Long before Ali Larter was cast as the free-spirited Angela Norris on "Landman," she played Brooke Taylor-Windham in the comedy "Legally Blonde." The character is a fitness instructor who gets accused of killing her elderly husband, but Reese Witherspoon's Harvard law student, Elle Woods, believes that she's innocent and decides to represent her in court. The truth comes out in the end, and Brooke avoids a stint in prison, meaning that she's free to return in the long-gestating "Legally Blonde 3" or any other project set in this universe. What's more, Larter is keen to reprise the role, as she told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I've always heard that ['Legally Blonde 3'] was getting written, and that Mindy Kaling was doing it, so who knows. Now they're doing the ['Legally Blonde'] TV show, so that's going to take the space of that for a while. But I think that what Reese [Witherspoon] has always said is if a great script comes and if they can really crack a reason to make it, then they will. And, of course, I'd love to play Brooke Windham again. I mean, come on! I need to get my high kicks back on!"

Larter revealed that "Legally Blonde" remains the project for which she's most recognized, so it's clear that plenty of people are familiar with her character. As such, it makes sense to bring her back into the fold in some capacity. That said, her version of Brooke might not be part of the aforementioned TV show, as the story will go back to the past.