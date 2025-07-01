Will Smith Created And Starred In A Family Sitcom You've Probably Never Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A surprising part of the streaming era is how much old television is getting it done for modern viewers. Despite all the updates to technology and how we access shows and movies, viewership charts often look like the past. Yes, there are sitcom-style standouts that were big hits at the time of release like "The Office," "Friends," "Bob's Burgers," and "Seinfeld" still racking up numbers, but audiences that these companies never really focused on are finding things they love on streaming services where you would least expect it. UPN's programming is surprisingly resilient in an era of streaming television, as "Veronica Mars," "Girlfriends," and "The Parkers" have all found new audiences, but there are some deep cuts that are still out there for interested viewers. One of those forgotten sitcoms was "All of Us," produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the beloved actor even makes a few guest-starring appearances on the comedy drama series.

"All of Us" hit TV screens in 2003 on UPN, for the younger readers in the audience, that network was itself a subsidiary of Paramount Television and United Television, which came under the Viacom umbrella in 2000. UPN focused on programming for a wide audience, including Black audiences, as a rarity for the time. As UPN continued to try and find its footing in the early 2000s, with mergers and corporate entanglements aplenty, a series pitch from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was always going to get an honest look. "All of Us" focused on a blended family unit, the trials and tribulations that stem from that kind of coupling.

Duane Martin stars as Robert James Sr. in "All of Us" alongside Elise Neal, Khamani Griffin, and LisaRaye McCoy. Robert is a television reporter who shares custody of his young son, played by Griffin, between his ex-wife Neesee and fiancée Tia Jewel (brought to life by McCoy and Neal, respectively). There's a sort of uneasy friendship between Robert and Neesee for a lot of the series, but since this is a television sitcom from the 2000s that deals with marital strife, that means Robert is cast as a peacekeeper between his old flame and his wife-to-be. It's standard drama TV to hit familiar beats and deliver a message at the end, which is all you can really ask from a TV show sometimes; they're not trying to reinvent the wheel here.