Jurassic World Rebirth Has A Blink And You'll Miss It Tribute To The Franchise's Creator

This article contains some spoilers for "Jurassic World Rebirth"

I wonder if, when Michael Crichton wrote "Jurassic Park," he could have ever imagined the bloated, decades-spanning, merch-filled megalith it has become. I think of the shots of branded lunch boxes, backpacks, plastic toys, and t-shirts glimpsed in the vacant, powerless gift shop of the first film's park — items that only foreshadowed what was to come in our own world. There's no question that, no matter your feelings on the more recent "Jurassic World" movies, they have ventured far from Crichton's original narrative focus. However, the latest entry, "Jurassic World Rebirth," still finds time to give the briefest possible shout-out to the series' creator.

The Easter egg arrives very early in the film, as big pharma exec Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) sits in dino-induced traffic near Brooklyn Bridge Park. As he begins his in-car meeting with Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), one of the other vehicles you can see in the gridlock is a school bus with the words "Crichton Middle School" emblazoned on it. Not much of a salute if we're being honest, but the kind of hidden wink and nod that you'd expect from a franchise film like "Rebirth." And it's not the only one.