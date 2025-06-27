Taron Egerton's Smoke Has A Big Twist That Will Leave Viewers Divided

It probably goes without saying, but this article contains spoilers for "Smoke."

Where there's smoke, there's fire, and Apple TV+'s "Smoke" has a twist that will burn its audience just when they think they're safe on the other side of the fire line.

The series follows arson investigator Dave Gudsen, played by Taron Egerton (who, in addition to his work on the "Kingsman" movies, previously appeared in Apple TV+ exclusives like "Black Bird" and the movie "Tetris"), and detective Michell Calderon, played by Jurnee Smollett of "Lovecraft Country" and "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" fame, as they investigate a string of deadly arsons across the Pacific Northwest. Created by "Shutter Island" and "Gone Baby Gone" writer Dennis Lehane, the series is a psychological portrait of two broken people who could catch fire at any moment (in a figurative sense this time).

The show earned a mixed-to-positive reception ahead of its premiere, with some critics praising the performances in "Smoke" while others feel the series flames out by the time it reaches its conclusion. Read on if you want to know more about that aforementioned twist, but don't blame us if you get burned. (Also, if you're trying to dodge spoilers ahead of time, you should probably avoid watching the show's trailer as well.)