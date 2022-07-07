Black Bird's Greg Kinnear And Sepideh Moafi On The 'Perfect Script' And A Six-Hour Table Read [Interview]

Greg, your character doesn't have to put on quite as many masks in this show, and sort of at a glance, Brian kind of seems almost like an archetypical character in a way: The dogged officer with a hunch who's fighting this uphill battle to get folks to believe him. So I'm curious about what kind of conversations you might have had with Dennis about being able to put your own spin on this guy and make him feel like a real person, essentially.

Kinnear: Well, I kind of read him, and in talking to Dennis early on, first and foremost as a father. The story opens with him at his daughter's football game. And that was, to me, more the through line of him than anything, a father to his daughter. Because of that, these girls, including Jessica Roach, who he finds in this cornfield early on, all of these girls who are victims, I think he felt differently about as a father. And I think the relationship that Lauren and he have is different. I mean, has so much respect for her, but I think he cares for her and is protective of her, as well. And so I feel like that's the through line that made him a little bit more off the page than the detective dog with a bone. But that said, he's that, too. I mean, he's a Vietnam vet who dismantled bombs in real life. That was his vocation. Very task oriented, driven, and I think he was a dog with a bone when it came to Larry Hall.

Sepideh, when you initially read the script, was there a specific scene or a moment where things really clicked into place for you and you knew how you were going to portray this character?

Moafi: I don't know if it was a specific scene, but within the first few paragraphs, I couldn't stop reading. I had the first three scripts before I auditioned for this part. It was like any novel that you can't put down, like a Dennis Lehane novel. You just can't put it down. It's a page turner. And so I, as just a reader, I loved reading the script and these characters and this world just exploded off the page. Really. What sets Dennis apart in my mind is that you feel his characters. It's not that you just understand them. It's they really like enter — I felt like Lauren entered my bloodstream just in reading about the way he describes her. It's so specific. It's so clear.

And yet Dennis, as a collaborator, as our showrunner, as our creator/producer/writer, he trusts us completely. He trusted me completely and gave me the freedom and empowered me, really, to bring all of myself the same way that Lauren brings all of herself to her work. And so, yeah, there wasn't a specific moment. It was just, I couldn't put the scripts down. Even though I thought I didn't have a chance in hell of getting this part, honestly — I thought it was for sure going to go to a big name — but I thought that this was just such an incredible opportunity to get to enter the mind space, the heart space of this woman, this singular woman in this male-dominated world.

And you have to tell me about your amazing Paul Walter Hauser-as-Larry Hall impression. Were you like Michael Jordan out there just crushing game tape to study that? Tell me about filming that moment.

Moafi: (laughs) I feel like whenever you get into a flow with a story ... and that's like what Lauren would ... that's Lauren. It's, you're so sick of hearing this voice, and I feel like in that moment, it's like, "I can't stand this guy anymore. We can't pin him down." And so that's where the invitation came from, really. But no, I don't think there was any prep or thought about it. It's just, again, it's written on the page as she's quoting him and that's how he talks and how many hours have they heard him speak? They know him in and out and they know that they want to get him, but they just can't.