Much like Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," the titular M3GAN of "M3GAN 2.0" (Amie Donald/Jenna Davis) is not the villain of the new sequel from Blumhouse and Universal. The marketing and much of the story would lead the audience to believe that the villain is Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the new, advanced military-grade weapon created from code that Kurt (Stephane Garneau-Monten) from the original "M3GAN" illegally sold to defense contractors before M3GAN killed him in an elevator. Indeed, the first "M3GAN" movie was undoubtedly a tale about the hazards of allowing AI to go unchecked and the inherent danger of allowing technology to replace human connection.

"When we made the original, it reflected a time when I was deeply concerned about how technology, especially things like iPads and smartphones, was reshaping parenting," writer/director Gerard Johnstone explained in a statement. "But by the time we started thinking about the sequel, Chat GPT had arrived, and the conversation around AI had shifted." The question of whether or not AI would become a part of our daily lives has already been answered — it's here, and now we have to figure out how to exist alongside it and make sure AI doesn't take over the world.

Just last week, OpenAI was awarded a $200 million contract with the United States Department of Defense, a reality that should truly horrify us all. "Sure, the government or whoever created [Amelia] might believe they can control her, but what happens if she becomes sentient?" mused producer James Wan. "What happens when she decides, 'I don't want to be confined by the code of humanity — I want to be something greater?' That is the real fear with AI." But ultimately, AI is something that we, human beings, created. And "M3GAN 2.0" rightfully posits that the danger isn't just AI; it's also the human beings creating and controlling the technology in the first place.