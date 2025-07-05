One Of The Best Die Hard Rip-Offs Ever Was An Episode Of Star Trek: The Next Generation

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Starship Mine" (March 29, 1993), the U.S.S. Enterprise has to undergo a massive, shipwide maintenance routine that requires every single living being — including the plants — to be cleared off the ship. It seems that, in its many merry adventures, the Enterprise has taken on a great deal of toxic particles that need to be cleared from the ship's systems. The best way to do this is to run a slow-moving wall of concentrated baryon particles through the entire starship. The field is lethal to organic materials, so everyone has to get off the Enterprise immediately. It's the sci-fi equivalent of getting one's house tented for termites.

This leaves the Enterprise's senior staff in the care of one Commander Calvin Hutchinson (David Spielberg), who aims to pass the time with an extended reception on the planet below. A chatterbox of the highest order, no one wants to spend time with Hutchinson. Only Data (Brent Spiner), who has recently downloaded a specialized "small talk" program into his android brain, is able to match Hutchinson's volume of meaningless anecdotes.

During the reception, a bored Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) learns that the planet he's on features an extensive network of horse riding trails. Although the weather will be extremely inclement, Picard insists on leaving the reception to go riding. The conditions are perfect for him. Picard checks the time and finds that he has just enough time to return to the Enterprise to get his personal saddle. Yes, he carries one on board.

While retrieving his saddle from the empty Enterprise, Picard finds that, well, it's not entirely empty. A strange cadre of suspicious figures, he finds, are lurking around the corridors, doing suspicious things. No points for guessing that these people are secret terrorists, on the Enterprise for dastardly reasons. The episode that follows is perhaps the best homage to "Die Hard" made up to that point. It's Picard vs. terrorists in an empty Enterprise, and it's one of the better episodes of the season.