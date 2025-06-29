A Dead Character Returns In Squid Game Season 3 (And It's Exactly How Everyone Predicted)

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game" seasons 2 and 3.

When signing up for Squid Game, death, like a well-known Marvel villain, is pretty much inevitable. It's quite an interesting coincidence, then, that the player named after Thanos makes a brief appearance from beyond the grave, and it's exactly how many predicted he would.

Following his death in season 2, episode 7, the presence of failed rapper and drug addict Thanos (T.O.P., who was happy with his character getting killed) was still felt through his (ahem) medicinal aid recovered by one of his in-game gang, Nam-gyu (Roh Jae-won), who became even more of a scumbag than his former teammate. Clutching that crucifix that had Infinity Stones of a different kind hidden away throughout most of season 3, they eventually fell into the hands of Park Min-su (Lee David), who experienced some pretty nasty side effects from the drugs in episode 5.

While the other remaining players debated who to push off the towering shapes in the third season's penultimate episode, Park Min-su was haunted by visions of Thanos and other fallen players hanging on the edge after taking the pills. Unfortunately, it was too much for the poor guy, causing him to fall to his death and increase the prize money for everyone that was left. What's fascinating about this hallucinogenic element was that fans had already predicted this would be how Thanos would return after he died, which the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, teased ahead of the third and final season.