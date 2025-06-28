One Squid Game Season 3 Episode Makes Gganbu Look Mild In Comparison

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3, episode 2, "The Starry Night."

Even by "Squid Game" standards, the Hide and Seek game in "The Starry Night" is a problem for everyone involved. As the fourth official event in the 2024 Squid Game, this cruel contest where the blue player team has to scramble for survival while the red team chases them with knives comes at a key point of the season. The first three games and the armed revolt at the end of "Squid Game" season 2 have culled the majority of the nameless supporting players, and the viewer has spent plenty of time getting to know many of the remaining folks. Since Hide and Seek is designed to kill at least half of the remaining contestants, this inevitably results in a number of absolutely horrifying, gut-wrenching deaths and betrayals. Doesn't all this sound a bit familiar, though? It should: Hide and Seek is a bloody, frenetic successor to the most brutal game in season 1, Marbles.

Marbles takes place in the episode "Gganbu," and some of the best characters on "Squid Game" lose their lives during it. Apart from both games being the fourth events in their respective Squid Games, they share several thematic elements. Both force players to compete directly against each other in an elaborate faux-realistic settlement area — Marbles takes us to a small village, while Hide and Seek opts for labyrinthine streets with doors that hide various childishly decorated rooms — and feature some of the saddest death scenes in the show's history. However, Hide and Seek takes things a step further than the comparatively bloodless Marbles with its nuanced "hunters and the hunted" power dynamic, which forces some players to actively kill others and creates shifting, uncomfortable alliances throughout the game.