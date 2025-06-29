Frank Sinatra's Advice Changed One Of Clint Eastwood's Biggest Movies

San Francisco may lag behind the likes of New York and Los Angeles in terms of sheer volume of films shot on location in the city, but it makes up for it with some extremely memorable screen appearances. There was the giant octopus attack in "It Came From Beneath the Sea," with real footage of the Golden Gate Bridge spliced with Ray Harryhausen's creature on the rampage. Steve McQueen was behind the wheel for the famous car chase in "Bullitt," and Ryan O'Neal and Barbra Streisand topped it with the best action scene ever in "What's Up, Doc?" Union Square was the setting for Gene Hackman's wire-tapping in "The Conversation," and Alcatraz Island took center stage in "The Rock". Then there was "Dirty Harry," the best Frisco movie of the 1970s, and weirdly, we have Frank Sinatra to thank for that choice of location.

Ol' Blue Eyes may be best remembered as a crooner and the Rat Pack's Chairman of the Board, but the legendary singer was one of several high-profile actors in contention to play "Dirty" Harry Callahan before Clint Eastwood made it his signature role. Indeed, Sinatra was even attached to the project before a hand injury forced him to walk away from the film. In hindsight, he may seem like a strange choice to play a maverick cop who shoots first and asks questions later, but at the time, he was a very capable actor who fostered a tough guy image.

While Sinatra starred in many lightweight musical comedies that weren't particularly demanding, he also gave strong performances in a number of more serious movies. He won an Oscar for his supporting turn in "From Here to Eternity," picked up a lead actor nomination for "The Man with the Golden Arm," played a troubled veteran (opposite his pal Dean Martin) in the underrated "Some Came Running," and scored a wartime action hit with "Von Ryan's Express." Then, in the late '60s, Sinatra starred in a trio of hard-boiled crime movies: "Tony Rome," "The Detective," and "Lady in Cement," a sequel to the first. Next up was a gritty cop thriller tentatively titled "Callahan," and Sinatra had the clout to influence where the film would be shot.