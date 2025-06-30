Clint Eastwood Missed Out On A Major Marilyn Monroe Movie Early In His Career

When you live with Hollywood royalty for so long, it's almost easy to forget that, at one point, they were up-and-comers looking for a gig wherever they could get it. It's a tough industry to make a name for yourself, especially when so many others are trying to do the same. Sometimes you nab the role that gets your foot in the door on a whim, and for Clint Eastwood, his big break was the CBS western series "Rawhide." For eight seasons of television, he was a series mainstay as the ramrod turned cattle boss Rowdy Yates. If not for landing this show, which Eastwood referred to as a fluke that saved his acting career, he likely wouldn't have made an exodus to Spain and therein, become one of the great movie stars on account of Sergio Leone's genre-defining "Dollars" trilogy. It's sad to think of a world where audiences weren't introduced to the infamous Clint squint.

The success of "Rawhide" proves just how influential one role can be in the evolution of an actor's career, especially since Eastwood technically made his industry debut about four years earlier with an uncredited part in 1955's "Revenge of the Creature." He bounced around from uncredited roles in creature features like Universal's "Tarantula" and taking on bit roles in films like "The First Traveling Saleslady," in addition to booking guest spots on shows like "Highway Patrol" and "Maverick."

All these decades later, Eastwood has blossomed into a genre unto himself. He operates out of his own production company and has continued to direct films well into his 90s, with no signs of stopping. In hindsight, it was clear that Eastwood has all the makings of a movie star on the rise, so it was only a matter of time until he was discovered by the right people. However, it could have all looked very different.

Actors sometimes talk about all of the "what if" roles they passed on, especially if the films themselves have gone on to become phenomenons like "The Matrix." They're often so tied to the actors who did star in them that it's difficult to imagine anyone else in their place. When Eastwood was still in his pre-"Rawhide" era, he could have his big screen splash in a Marilyn Monroe movie.