Why Roland Emmerich's 2012 Spin-Off TV Series Was Canceled

Hollywood loves a winner. In a landscape where some of the most marketable stories are underdogs overcoming the odds, the town still prefers seeing Goliath emerge victorious over and over again. In some cases, a presumed smash puts the cart before the horse, and the people making decisions up top have to recalibrate what their expectations are, especially when they make outsized bets on a property they believed to be a sure thing. "2012" was a very successful addition to the burgeoning portfolio of disaster movies from Roland Emmerich, and the film was a big feather in the cap of Sony Pictures for the year 2009 — a year that might as well be in another universe for how different that theater environment is compared to the one we currently occupy.

Emmerich tabbed John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandiwe Newton, Amanda Peet, Danny Glover, Woody Harrelson, and Oliver Platt to be in the gargantuan undertaking as the characters at the center of this fictional storm. On the heels of a globe-spanning wobbly economy, a movie about the apocalypse was en vogue, as it was across most of pop culture. Just ask Britney Spears what the American national climate was like at the tail-end of the aughts. Against a backdrop of crushing tidal waves, tornadoes, and other disasters that seem a bit quaint as the antagonistic force in a big-budget movie at this point, Emmerich weaved a decently human-feeling tale about what people would do when confronted with complete and total calamity. (Again, a lot of the sentiment in "2012" feels downright "Pollyanna" after living through the early 2020s and remembering how things felt in the closing moments of the first decade of the new millennium.)

As a useful point, "2012" was the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2009, outflanked by only "Avatar," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs," and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." That all but screams "sure bet" to me. But for Roland Emmerich, the big box office returns felt like the start of a sprawling disaster franchise, but the proposed spin-off hit rough waters almost immediately, and no amount of box office success from the original film could save it.