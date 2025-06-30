How A Real-Life Event Forced A Seinfeld Season To Premiere Early

"Seinfeld" is widely recognized as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time because of its ingenuity to think outside its television constraints. Whether it's an episode taking place in a single location like "The Chinese Restaurant" or breaking television taboos with a masturbation contest (that never even says the word), the NBC comedy kept breaking new ground. It all makes sense when you remember that the show was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, both of whom were comedians throwing all these crazy ideas out there to see what sticks. "Seinfeld" certainly had its missteps along the way, but for the most part, its plots and gags were starting to ingrain in the pop culture zeitgeist. It took time, however, for the show to really become the water cooler phenomenon it's remembered for.

Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) were quickly becoming the kind of chaotic, yet memorable television characters that didn't adhere to any semblance of life lessons or moral grounding. It was truly unpredictable what kind of predicaments they were going to get themselves into next. By the time "Seinfeld" had reached its fourth season, it was off to the races, with some considering it as the show's best season overall.

In addition to having infamous episodes like "The Bubble Boy," season 4 was really leaning into multi-episode arcs, with the most famous being Jerry and George trying to sell their comedy pilot to NBC. But, like clockwork, they would run into some kind of roadblock in the process, leading to its further delay. The end of season 3 culminated in a cliffhanger with Kramer having up and left New York to go live in Los Angeles. "Seinfeld" would feel naked without Kramer among the ensemble, so it wasn't so much a matter of if they would bring him back, and more a matter of how. The season 4 premiere "The Trip" was a hilarious two-parter that saw Jerry and George head to LA and inadvertently get wrapped up in Kramer being mistaken for a local serial killer called the "Smog Strangler."

Most shows with 22 episode stretches often get their start in the Fall around September in order to accommodate all those airdates going into the following year, but "The Trip" got a head start on everyone else because of a world event television viewers were already glued to.