Before Star Trek, Tim Russ Starred In The Greatest Sci-Fi Parody Ever

Tim Russ' first screen credit came in 1985 when he appeared in an episode of the rebooted "The Twilight Zone." The following year, he starred in his first major motion picture, the actioner "Crossroads," opposite Ralph Macchio, followed by a small role in "Death Wish 4: The Crackdown," a truly absurd actioner with a spectacular death-by-bazooka scene. Russ then worked with Clint Eastwood on the film "Bird" and expanded his TV credits with roles on shows like "Amazing Stories," "Cop Rock," "Alien Nation," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

His most high-profile acting gig finally came in 1995 with the debut of "Star Trek: Voyager," in which he portrays the Vulcan security officer Tuvok. Tuvok, as /Film has noted before, is the best Vulcan in the franchise's history. He, unlike Spock, has never been given to human-like bursts of emotion and doesn't have all that pesky internal conflict. Instead, he's a fully-formed aspirational figure who brings a marvelous balance to "Voyager," especially in the face of the authoritarian Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

Russ has been associated with "Star Trek" ever since. He continues to appear at conventions and reprised his "Voyager" role in a 2023 episode of "Star Trek: Picard," having become deeply beloved by fans. He also continues to act in non-"Star Trek" projects, including an episode of "NCIS" and the animated feature "Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham" (where he voices Lucius Fox). Of course, some attentive comedy fans will recognize Russ from his cameo appearance in a famous sci-fi parody (one in which Russ delivers an almost equally memorable single line of dialogue).