Andor Creator Tony Gilroy's Incredible James Bond Pitch Was Sadly Shot Down

During an appearance on The Rogue Ones podcast, Gilroy revealed that he and Soderbergh worked up a pitch years ago for a black-and-white, swinging '60s take on James Bond. "We wanted to go back to the '60s and do it in black and white and do Carnaby St. and do the whole thing," said the "Rogue One" and "Andor" mastermind. "I thought it was a really swinging idea, like $30 million [budget], but he couldn't get them to ... they just wouldn't give anybody control."

This was always the problem with Eon. Had Broccoli and Wilson been more open to straying from their tried-and-true formula, we might have a Quentin Tarantino-directed James Bond movie by now (interestingly, Soderbergh once tried to get QT and David Fincher involved in Bond series that would've existed in a different cinematic universe than the one created in 1962 with "Dr. No"). But Gilroy looks at what Amazon MGM Studios is maybe attempting to do now, and thinks, all these years later, Hollywood is finally coming around on Soderbergh's idea.

The writer/director was careful not to share details, but it sounds like he had two different ideas with two different villains, which he thought would address the series' difficulty with, in his view, coming up with formidable bad guys. "The problem with the Bond [franchise] is that they can't get a good villain that works," said Gilroy. "In my opinion, they haven't had a villain that worked in a very, very long time. And that's the whole problem, the rest of it takes care of itself."

Gilroy seems to think their time with Bond has come and gone, but who's to say with Soderbergh? He's unpredictable, and is a big fan of the character (he wrote a must-read appreciation of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" on his blog). Furthermore, hiring Soderbergh to do a $30 million Bond flick, even if it is in black-and-white, is a ridiculously low-risk proposition. It would be so different from the (presumably) mega-budget Bond movies Amazon MGM Studios will eventually get around to making that it couldn't possibly do a whit of damage to the franchise. I can't think of an actor working today who'd turn down the opportunity to do a one-off 007 action-thriller with Soderbergh. If he's still interested, give my man the keys to the Aston Martin.