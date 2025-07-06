Before Star Wars, Harrison Ford Starred In A Panned Horror Movie

Harrison Ford is known the world over for his roles as Han Solo in the "Star Wars" saga, as the titular hero of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, and as Rick Deckard in the "Blade Runner" movies. Recently, he even entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt in "Captain America: Brave New World." Ford's acting career started in the late 1960s with an uncredited role in the crime movie "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round," and in 1973, he appeared in George Lucas' "American Graffiti," ultimately leading the director to cast Ford in "Star Wars," the role that would make his career.

While Ford has appeared in major blockbusters, becoming a household name to generations of fans, much of his work before "Star Wars" was less revered and remains largely forgotten. One such role for Ford was in a made-for-TV horror movie that came out less than a month before Han Solo changed his life forever. May 1, 1977, saw the debut of "The Possessed" on NBC. The supernatural horror followed a former Catholic priest who had returned from the dead as an exorcist, investigating a school with a possessed headmistress. Ford appeared not as the lead, but in a supporting role as a biology teacher at the school. "The Possessed" was critically panned at the time of its release and, of course, was quickly overshadowed by Ford's first appearance as Han Solo in "Star Wars" just three and a half weeks later.