Why Black Mirror Avoided Casting Comedians In The Early Seasons

The Netflix era of "Black Mirror" constantly makes headlines for its star-studded cast. The biggest celebrity cameo in an episode was probably Miley Cyrus' semi-meta role in season 5, but perhaps the most surprising celebrities to show up were the ones best known for being funny. Season 7 featured Rashida Jones of "Parks and Recreation" fame, Chris O'Dowd from "The IT Crowd," Cristin Milioti from "How I Met Your Mother," Awkwafina from "Nora From Queens," Issa Rae from "Insecure," and so on. A show that's known for being bleak and serious is now routinely being led by actors known for their sitcom shenanigans.

It's a big shift from the early Channel 4 seasons of "Black Mirror," where the lead actors were always best known for their previous dramatic roles. Some of this change is the natural result of "Black Mirror" becoming a hit show with near limitless casting options, but part of it's simply due to the show's creators loosening up.

In the behind-the-scenes book "Inside Black Mirror," published in 2018, executive producer Annabel Jones talked about the tone the show was trying to capture for the series' first episode, "The National Anthem." As she explained: