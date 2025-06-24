The Jenna Ortega Crime Thriller That You Didn't Realize Taylor Sheridan Produced

To Brian Helgeland's credit, his film, which he also wrote, at least aims to portray a community we don't see that often in movies. Set in New Bedford, Massachusetts, "Finestkind" follows the Eldridge fisherman family: Tom (Ben Foster), his father Ray (Tommy Lee Jones), and his younger half-brother Charlie (Toby Wallace). Charlie is an unhappy college attendee who pays a visit to his brother in the hope of becoming a member of his scallop fisherman crew. Tom doesn't take him on instantly since he's unsure if this is truly what his brother wants or needs, but he eventually gives in and welcomes Charlie on his boat. But once the two sail out alongside the crew on a fishing excursion, Tom's boat suffers an internal explosion and sinks while everyone manages to escape.

Blamed for the accident, Tom gets in a fight with his boss, who ends up firing him. That's when his distant father, Ray, approaches him and offers to captain his boat, the Finestkind. Left with not much of a choice as newly unemployed, Tom accepts the offer. Meanwhile, Charlie develops a crush on a local drug dealer named Mabel (Ortega), and before long, the film turns into a strange crime odyssey that involves illegal fishing, smuggling heroin, and unwanted troubles with local criminals. It's the kind of clichéd crime B-movie with a subpar story that video rental stores used to have an entire section for.

The cast is solid — particularly Foster, Jones, and Ortega — and they deliver as much as the material allows them, but the script loses its way pretty early and settles for half-solutions and nonsensical plot points that grant nothing but eye rolls. It's a shame because there's certainly potential in depicting this kind of working-class community of fishermen — many of them coming from broken and dysfunctional families — as they try to navigate life in a profession that's becoming increasingly harder to make a living at. But "Finestkind" completely squanders that promise eventually, and Taylor Sheridan-produced or not, winds up as a mediocre and forgettable flick that flies under the radars of most viewers for a reason.