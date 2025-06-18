Why Squid Game Season 2's Most Terrifying Game Was A Behind-The-Scenes Nightmare

One of the most impressive playground games on Netflix's "Squid Game" is the season 2 standout Mingle, which turns a real world team-building exercise into a breathtaking struggle for survival. The contestants step on a rotating platform and wait for a number to be announced, then enter the nearby rooms in groups the size of the ordained number. It's hectic, it's chaotic ... and, thanks to the gigantic, elaborate set, also strangely beautiful.

Some shows might have created the set using green screens, but "Squid Game" wasn't playing around: The makers of the show chose to tackle the behind-the-scenes nightmare of creating a practical Mingle set and filming the game on it. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, a number of key people behind the show gathered together to explain what a pain it was to put the set together (and how difficult it was).

"Everything was all real and practical on that set," production designer Chae Kyoung-sun explained. "2,000 light bulbs were used. We wanted to show this sparkly, beautiful lighting ... and it took about three months to build." According to cinematographer Kim Ji-yong, the massive, functioning rotating disc and the hectic nature of the game posed a massive challenge, as the size of the set made it impossible to catch all the action. At the end of the day, the series' creatives decided to combine the hectic shots on the ground with a bird's-eye view that showed the bigger picture.

"The result looks like you're looking through a microscope," Kim noted. Fortunately, the set also contributed to the show's sense of authenticity, as "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk could simply instruct the actors to play the game like it was real. "When you look at it from above, it's weird and dysfunctional, and it looks like so much chaos," Kim added.