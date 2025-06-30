The Batman Director Made His Debut With A Forgotten Rom-Com Featuring A Friends Star

Before "The Pallbearer" David Schwimmer's only film roles were small parts in short films and characters such as "cop" in 1994's "Wolf." The 1996 rom-com "The Pallbearer" was his first starring role in a major studio production, which put he and Reeves very much on a level footing. Gwyneth Paltrow was arguably a bigger movie actor than Schwimmer, having appeared in multiple projects by 1996, including playing Brad Pitt's wife in "Seven," the film that would provide such inspiration for Reeves' "The Batman" 25 years later. But this was to be the "Friends" star's chance to prove he was every bit as capable as his more established co-star.

In "The Pallbearer," Schwimmer played aspiring architect Tom Thompson who's asked to be a pallbearer for the funeral of a former classmate. Tom accepts the offer despite the fact he doesn't remember this particular classmate, even agreeing to deliver the eulogy. Thankfully, this disastrous setup allows Tom to become reacquainted with Paltrow's Julie DeMarco, his school crush. Rom and plenty of com thereby ensues. At least, that was the idea.

Critics weren't too charmed by Schwimmer's first big movie, which currently bears just 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, among top critics, the film actually managed a much more respectable 83% score. Roger Ebert was certainly impressed, writing, "Matt Reeves, has a master plan, and it's amazing how a movie with so many detours can arrive so convincingly at its destination." Alison Macor of the Austin Chronicle also praised "The Pallbearer," and was particularly taken with Paltrow "playing Julie as awkwardly as Schwimmer does Tom, and just as endearingly." Still, the movie made just $5.6 million on an $8 million budget, which is a commercial failure by any measure.

Today, "The Pallbearer" has plenty of 90s charm which probably makes it a much more endearing watch than it was at the time. Meanwhile, Schwimmer has managed to establish himself outside of "Friends" much more successfully. Likewise, Reeves has proved his real talents lie outside the rom-com genre, though based on the "Batman Part 2" delays, speedy scriptwriting isn't one of them.