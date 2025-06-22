Why The Jurassic World Movies Never Featured Full-On Dinosaur City Chaos
The "Jurassic World" trilogy, not unlike the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, is going to go down as a mixed bag in one of the world's biggest franchises. The first movie in the series, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was a massive hit, bringing us back to a fully functioning dinosaur theme park. The sequel, "Fallen Kingdom," literally blew up Isla Nublar and helped set up a world where dinosaurs and humans would be forced to co-exist. 2022's "Dominion" never fully committed to what we thought was going to happen: dinosaurs rampaging in cities across the world. So, why didn't that happen, exactly?
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow was asked about the lack of dinosaurs attacking cities in the "Jurassic World" trilogy. Though "Dominion" largely works to isolate the dinosaurs once again, instead focusing on giant locusts for much of the run time, it does feature some sequences cut from this cloth. So, why not commit to the idea entirely? Trevorrow did put a great deal of thought into this, it turns out. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I always applied the same rules to dinosaurs as I would to real animals. When a tiger is set loose in a city, they capture it pretty fast. So the idea that these wild creatures would even want to come close to a city was a question I would always ask, and we managed to find ways to make it make sense. I think dinosaurs running wild in the streets of a city does take a bit of a step away from what Michael Crichton created, and that was always my feeling. But we did find ways for them to interact with our world as comprehensively as possible."
"When I say that, it's not just the films; it's our animated shows as well. They did a lot of that, especially the new one [Jurassic World: Chaos Theory]," Trevorrow added. To Trevorrow point, Netflix's animated "Chaos Theory" does feature much more of this "dinosaurs in the real world" stuff. That series was preceded by the much-beloved "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous."
The Jurassic World movies didn't want to stray too far from the source material
Trevorrow is certainly trying to apply some logic to the notion of dinosaurs suddenly being brought back from the dead 65 million years later to live in our modern world. The "Jurassic World Dominion" prologue showed a T-rex rampaging through a drive-in. Yet, there were people tasked with bringing it down. Some order was in place. Dinosaurs weren't totally ruling the Earth, they were just causing some tough-to-contain chaos.
The problem is that "Fallen Kingdom" did set a certain expectation for viewers. Love or hate the movie, it literally blew up the dinosaur's island home to get them onto the mainland. There was even a credits scene that featured pterodactyls looming over Las Vegas. We also had the surprisingly great live-action short "Battle at Big Rock" that leaned into the "dinosaurs mixing with humans" chaos. Yet, it seems Trevorrow never wanted to stay too far from the source material laid out by author Michael Crichton, whose books were the genesis of this multi-billion-dollar movie franchise.
In fairness, Steven Spielberg's "The Lost World" strayed very far from the source material to deliver the grand finale in which a T-rex is let loose in San Diego. That movie is not particularly well regarded, by and large, within the scope of this franchise. Maybe Trevorrow was trying to avoid similar pitfalls. That's all well and good, but it still makes one wonder why they would bother doing all of that work to set the stage for a "dinosaurs in cities" movie that never came to be.
As for the future, this summer's "Jurassic World Rebirth" will be headed to an unexplored island, once again seeking to isolate the dinosaurs, rather than have them loose all over the world. For better or worse, we may never get to see one of these movies that largely takes place in heavily populated areas, even though, for a time, it really seemed like that's where we were headed.
