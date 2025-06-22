Why The Jurassic World Movies Never Featured Full-On Dinosaur City Chaos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Jurassic World" trilogy, not unlike the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, is going to go down as a mixed bag in one of the world's biggest franchises. The first movie in the series, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was a massive hit, bringing us back to a fully functioning dinosaur theme park. The sequel, "Fallen Kingdom," literally blew up Isla Nublar and helped set up a world where dinosaurs and humans would be forced to co-exist. 2022's "Dominion" never fully committed to what we thought was going to happen: dinosaurs rampaging in cities across the world. So, why didn't that happen, exactly?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow was asked about the lack of dinosaurs attacking cities in the "Jurassic World" trilogy. Though "Dominion" largely works to isolate the dinosaurs once again, instead focusing on giant locusts for much of the run time, it does feature some sequences cut from this cloth. So, why not commit to the idea entirely? Trevorrow did put a great deal of thought into this, it turns out. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I always applied the same rules to dinosaurs as I would to real animals. When a tiger is set loose in a city, they capture it pretty fast. So the idea that these wild creatures would even want to come close to a city was a question I would always ask, and we managed to find ways to make it make sense. I think dinosaurs running wild in the streets of a city does take a bit of a step away from what Michael Crichton created, and that was always my feeling. But we did find ways for them to interact with our world as comprehensively as possible."

"When I say that, it's not just the films; it's our animated shows as well. They did a lot of that, especially the new one [Jurassic World: Chaos Theory]," Trevorrow added. To Trevorrow point, Netflix's animated "Chaos Theory" does feature much more of this "dinosaurs in the real world" stuff. That series was preceded by the much-beloved "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous."