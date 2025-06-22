Long Before Indiana Jones, John Wayne Starred In His Own Treasure-Hunting Adventure Movie
When Indiana Jones debuted in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (still the best Indiana Jones movie) he represented something entirely new yet distinctly recognizable. At least, he was recognizable to anyone who'd grown up in the decades prior to his arrival. Indy creator George Lucas and director of the first four movies, Steven Spielberg, have made no secret of the inspirations behind Henry Jones Jr. Aside from the adventure serials of the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, the character's look was influenced by Humphrey Bogart's character in "Treasure of the Sierra Madre." But Charlton Heston's Harry Steele in 1954 's "Secret of the Incas" is arguably the most Indiana Jones-like figure from that era, with his large fedora and brown leather jacket providing a blueprint for Harrison Ford's intrepid archeologist. It wasn't just Bogart and Heston that formed part of the genesis of Indiana Jones, though. Lucas was inspired by so many of the films he'd seen as a child, and while one mostly overlooked John Wayne adventure outing might not have been a direct inspiration, it has all the makings of an Indy classic.
Wayne might be best known for epitomizing the Western star and generally representing the archetypal American hero (at least for a period when culture was generally much more conservative), but he also got in on the treasure hunting action. In the mid-1950s the renowned star fronted a movie that would have provided the perfect adventure for Dr. Jones himself, complete with lost desert cities, treasure, and a female companion who's just as plucky as the leading man.
Legend of the Lost is an overlooked John Wayne-led adventure
By the mid-1950s John Wayne was a well-established star. Having broken through with John Ford's "Stagecoach" back in 1939, Duke had become a real American icon in the years since, transcending movie star status to embody almost jingoistic American values. That meant he brought a certain aura to his movies that most other stars of his era just couldn't match — even if much of that allure was dashed in the following decades (read the infamous 1971 Playboy interview if you haven't already). Even the films in which he wasn't playing the most obviously American archetype, Wayne simply oozed movie star charisma — though it wasn't quite enough to save 1957's "Legend of the Lost."
The adventure movie saw the actor play Joe January, an American in Timbuktu who's recruited by Rossano Brazzi's Paul Bonnard to lead him on an expedition. Bonnard is searching for a lost city and hidden treasure in the Saharan desert, which he claims his father discovered years earlier. The pair set out on their trip alongside Sophia Loren's Dita, a former sex worker who initially becomes enamored with Bonnard. The crew eventually discover Bonnard's father's skeleton alongside two others, suggesting Bonnard Sr. killed his lover and guide when he discovered them together in a grim portent of things to come. Meanwhile, January deciphers clues left by Bonnard's father, ultimately discovering the treasure only for Bonnard to make off with the riches during the night after he's rejected by Dita. She and January then set out in search of their treacherous former ally.
The movie was directed by Henry Hathaway, who worked with Wayne on five other movies, including "The Shepherd of the Hills" (1941) and "True Grit" (1969), which contains what Wayne considered his best scene ever and for which he won his one and only Oscar. But "Legend of the Lost" has become somewhat lost itself, at least in comparison to Hathaway and Wayne's other collaborations. Whether a young George Lucas saw the movie and was influenced by it when crafting his own archeological adventure tales remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising.
Legend of the Lost is a proto-Indy film
George Lucas has never cited "Legend of the Lost" as a direct inspiration for Indiana Jones, but the parallels are there all the same. The desert expedition, the hidden treasure, the love interest who finds herself caught up in something she hadn't quite expected à la Kate Capshaw's Willie Scott in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." While John Wayne's look in the movie isn't quite as strikingly similar to Dr. Jones' as Charlton Heston's Harry Steele, he is sporting a fedora of his own and represents a similarly intrepid hero.
Sadly, "Legend of the Lost" wasn't remembered as one of Wayne and Henry Hathaway's finest collaborations. Joe January certainly wasn't one of Wayne's favorite roles and in a 1974 issue of "Take One" magazine, Hathaway himself revealed that even he wasn't very proud of the movie. The director spoke about one of his biggest issues with the project: Rossano Brazzi. "The main thing that went wrong with the film — after the script — was the casting of Rossano Brazzi," he said. "He didn't have any inner quality; it was all surface. He's one of those actors who wants to be liked desperately and as a result, he can't play evil." Still, as with so many dismissed films made during Hollywood's golden age, there is an undeniable charm to the movie, and even if it didn't directly influence Indy, it represents so much of what made the character the icon he is today.