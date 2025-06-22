Long Before Indiana Jones, John Wayne Starred In His Own Treasure-Hunting Adventure Movie

By the mid-1950s John Wayne was a well-established star. Having broken through with John Ford's "Stagecoach" back in 1939, Duke had become a real American icon in the years since, transcending movie star status to embody almost jingoistic American values. That meant he brought a certain aura to his movies that most other stars of his era just couldn't match — even if much of that allure was dashed in the following decades (read the infamous 1971 Playboy interview if you haven't already). Even the films in which he wasn't playing the most obviously American archetype, Wayne simply oozed movie star charisma — though it wasn't quite enough to save 1957's "Legend of the Lost."

The adventure movie saw the actor play Joe January, an American in Timbuktu who's recruited by Rossano Brazzi's Paul Bonnard to lead him on an expedition. Bonnard is searching for a lost city and hidden treasure in the Saharan desert, which he claims his father discovered years earlier. The pair set out on their trip alongside Sophia Loren's Dita, a former sex worker who initially becomes enamored with Bonnard. The crew eventually discover Bonnard's father's skeleton alongside two others, suggesting Bonnard Sr. killed his lover and guide when he discovered them together in a grim portent of things to come. Meanwhile, January deciphers clues left by Bonnard's father, ultimately discovering the treasure only for Bonnard to make off with the riches during the night after he's rejected by Dita. She and January then set out in search of their treacherous former ally.

The movie was directed by Henry Hathaway, who worked with Wayne on five other movies, including "The Shepherd of the Hills" (1941) and "True Grit" (1969), which contains what Wayne considered his best scene ever and for which he won his one and only Oscar. But "Legend of the Lost" has become somewhat lost itself, at least in comparison to Hathaway and Wayne's other collaborations. Whether a young George Lucas saw the movie and was influenced by it when crafting his own archeological adventure tales remains unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising.