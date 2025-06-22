Before Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi Played An Eerily Similar Doctor In A Box Office Hit

The revived "Doctor Who" has mostly cast young (or young-ish) actors for its lead role as the Doctor. The benefit of this approach is that the young actor feels fresh to the audience; for instance, Matt Smith was almost completely unknown before being cast as the 11th Doctor, so fans didn't have any baggage from his previous roles affecting their judgment of him.

But fans having a pre-existing relationship with the new actor playing the Doctor isn't necessarily a bad thing. When Peter Capaldi was cast as the 12th Doctor, he was already known for a dozen other memorable roles, a couple of which even happened within the "Doctor Who" universe. On top of that, he had already played a doctor in "World War Z," specifically one who works for the World Health Organization. That's correct: Before Capaldi starred in "Doctor Who," he portrayed a doctor for W.H.O.

Making this even more interesting is the fact the character's never given an official name. He's listed in the credits as "W.H.O. Doctor," causing a type of confusion in viewers that's similar to what "Doctor Who" characters must feel when the Doctor first introduces himself. "World War Z" was released in June 2013, and Capaldi was officially announced as the 12th Doctor the following August; some fans even speculate that Capaldi's credit in the zombie movie was intended as a subtle hint to Whovians, although it's far more likely that it's all a coincidence.