Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Almost Starred In One Of The Best Stephen King Movies

There are many Stephen King adaptations out there, but "Misery" holds the distinction of being based on a story that echoes the author's real-life traumatic experiences with toxic fans. The film follows Paul Sheldon (James Caan), a novelist who is nursed back to life by his biggest admirer, Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), following a car accident, only to realize that she might not be as caring as she claims. The psychological horror movie captures the terror of its original source material with aplomb, and King regards it as one of the best adaptations of his work. But would he have liked it more with Billy Bob Thornton involved, given that King is a big fan of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman?"

That remains unknown, but it is true that Thornton was almost cast in "Misery." While speaking to Bates in a conversation for Variety's "Actors on Actors," the "Landman" star revealed that director Rob Reiner offered him a supporting role in the movie, but it wasn't the most memorable one. As he put it:

"Originally, Richard Farnsworth, who played the sheriff, had a deputy. I saw Rob Reiner for it. And Rob said right in the room, 'You're the guy. We can send everybody else home.'"

Despite nailing his audition and being offered the part, "Misery" wasn't worth Thornton's time in the end. It seems that he and Reiner were on different pages regarding his character's screen time, but the experience still led to the "Landman" actor developing a good rapport with Reiner.