How To Train Your Dragon's Scariest Scene Learned A Big Lesson From Game Of Thrones

There's plenty of fun and games to be had when Mason Thames' Hiccup and his pals come to the rescue at the end of "How to Train Your Dragon." The moments just before and after when our hero is fighting the beastie alone, however, evoke fire-singed flashbacks of some of the most intense moments of the "Game of Thrones" franchise, particularly its prequel show, "House of the Dragon."

Seeing the Red Death take to the air recalls is like watching "House of the Dragon" season 1, when Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhagar go after Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) and Arrax. It's a nightmarish giant of a creature that becomes even more terrifying when it takes off. It's akin to seeing Godzilla take flight and get lost among the smoke as Hiccup tries to outmaneuver the beast, leading to the stunning shot of The Red Death spinning in the air and surrounding itself in an inferno. We might not be in Westeros anymore, but it's easy to think we are.

For fans of the original, it may be the best moment brought to life in a startling level of detail. It will also leave you wondering how they will manage the monstrous foe that Hiccup and Toothless will face next. While the Red Death was a trial to take on, the Bewilderbeast is something else entirely.