How To Train Your Dragon's Scariest Scene Learned A Big Lesson From Game Of Thrones
Every so often, family-friendly films venture into dark territory that might have young viewers burying their faces into the arms of their parents — or, in the case of this writer in his early years, frantically pressing fast-forward whenever a chained-up Sloth screamed to the heavens in "The Goonies." When it comes to the new live-action version of "How to Train Your Dragon," it's likely kids might take the former option in the film's final act. Going against his son's wishes, Stoick (Gerard Butler reprising his role from the original animated movie) heads to the dragon's nest only to come face to ferocious face with the behemoth that is The Red Death and it might be nightmare fuel for youngsters.
Standing at almost 100 feet tall and with a monstrous wingspan to match, the Red Death seems like one of the toughest undertakings in the film simply by being the biggest character in it. When the Vikings unknowingly stir the beast, the threat level in DeBlois' new retelling of the well-known story reaches sky-high proportions. In doing so, it manages to tap into the same level of terror and ferocity as another much-loved franchise that made dragons some of the scariest things on television. Incredibly, in a film with flying monsters belching fire for comedic effect, "How to Train Your Dragon" ends things on a "Game of Thrones" terror level, and it's only a taster of what's to come.
The Red Death echoes Game of Thrones' scariest moments
There's plenty of fun and games to be had when Mason Thames' Hiccup and his pals come to the rescue at the end of "How to Train Your Dragon." The moments just before and after when our hero is fighting the beastie alone, however, evoke fire-singed flashbacks of some of the most intense moments of the "Game of Thrones" franchise, particularly its prequel show, "House of the Dragon."
Seeing the Red Death take to the air recalls is like watching "House of the Dragon" season 1, when Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon Vhagar go after Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) and Arrax. It's a nightmarish giant of a creature that becomes even more terrifying when it takes off. It's akin to seeing Godzilla take flight and get lost among the smoke as Hiccup tries to outmaneuver the beast, leading to the stunning shot of The Red Death spinning in the air and surrounding itself in an inferno. We might not be in Westeros anymore, but it's easy to think we are.
For fans of the original, it may be the best moment brought to life in a startling level of detail. It will also leave you wondering how they will manage the monstrous foe that Hiccup and Toothless will face next. While the Red Death was a trial to take on, the Bewilderbeast is something else entirely.
The Bewilderbeast is the next big challenge for How to Train Your Dragon
"How to Train Your Dragon" sees Hiccup become a hero, but the sequel presents greater threats and even larger monsters for both him and his pet Night Fury to confront. In "How to Train Your Dragon 2," the main antagonist is Drago Bludvist (voiced initially by Djimon Hounsou, an actor we'd happily welcome back for the live-action version), who has enslaved an army of dragons for our heroes to set free. That's a task that becomes all the more difficult, though, when they're under the control of a Bewilderbeast.
Almost three times larger than the dragon Hiccup brought down in "How to Train Your Dragon," Bewilderbeasts are naturally accepted as the Alpha of dragons because of their size. They can also control and herd smaller dragons with their minds to nesting areas they create with their ice breath. If that's not intimidating enough, there are two Bewilderbeasts in the second film: one that protects and works alongside Hiccup's mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett), and another enslaved by Drago.
Seeing one of these on screen in a live-action environment will be a considerable feat, but two will be blockbuster-sized carnage. Prep yourself while you can and see "How to Train Your Dragon" in theaters everywhere on June 13, 2025.