Brad Pitt Has One Condition To Star In Another Movie With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are arguably the most recognizable movie stars in the world — that was true in the 1990s, and it's true now. They last appeared together onscreen more than 30 years ago in 1994's "Interview with the Vampire." Play the six degrees of separation game and there's now something else bringing them together.

Joseph Kosinski, director of Cruise in "Oblivion" and "Top Gun: Maverick," is the director of Pitt's latest movie, racing drama "F1." Could Mr. Kosinski bring the two stars back together?

Speaking to E! News at the "F1" premiere in Mexico City on June 9, Pitt was asked about how Cruise has been publicly supporting "F1" ("can't wait to see that, with Brad"), which Pitt called "so sweet." Asked if he and Cruise would ever star in another movie together, Pitt said this:

"I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s*** like that, so when [Cruise] does something again that's on the ground."

Pitt is of course referring to Cruise's reputation for doing his own stunts, particularly in the "Mission: Impossible" movies. This year's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" does indeed feature Ethan Hunt (Cruise) hanging onto a mid-flight biplane.

"The Final Reckoning" ultimately left the door open for a "Mission: Impossible 9," but still, Cruise turns 63 this July. Can he really keep doing action movies? There's been speculation that as Cruise enters his twilight years, he could shift back to more dramatic roles (he played plenty of those in the '90s remember). For what it's worth, Cruise's go-to director Christopher McQuarrie said in 2018 (when "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" released) that he wanted to go back to making smaller movies. Could he bring Cruise with him?