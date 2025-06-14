This Prime Video Action Comedy With Orlando Bloom Deserves Your Attention

The 2025 summer movie season is in full swing, with big-ticket franchise flicks like "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," "Lilo & Stitch," and "How to Train Your Dragon" doing great runs at the box office. Hopefully, your first instinct is to hit your local multiplex, because movies are made to be seen in theaters, and exhibitors could certainly use your business. But the streamers are always out there generating their own content, and sometimes they cough up something worth watching.

Last summer, Netflix gave us what could've been one of the year's biggest blockbusters in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," and they'll no doubt attract loads of eyeballs a month from now when they unveil Adam Sandler's long-awaited "Happy Gilmore 2." Other streaming movies on the menu this summer include "Echo Valley," Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" (which earned raves at last month's Cannes Film Festival), and "The Old Guard 2." Again, I wish I could watch all of these in a movie theater, but streamers need exclusives to drive subscriptions, so we'll just have to live with this current state of play.

One movie that wasn't on my radar at all heading into the summer just debuted on Prime Video, and it appears to be worth touting because it's A) an original, and B) is getting great reviews. What is this not-based-on-a-pre-existing-IP wonder?