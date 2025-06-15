How To Train Your Dragon: Why The New Fishlegs Actor Looks So Familiar

Most casual moviegoers were most likely introduced to Dennison when he appeared under the Marvel banner in 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2," in which he played yet another troubled youth in the form of Russell Collins aka Firefist. The film's interpretation of this particular "X-Men" character envisions him as a student at the Essex House for Mutant Rehabilitation, where he and other young mutants are subject to inhumane treatment from the school's cruel staff. Russell, who has both a swift temper and the ability to conjure flames with his hands, soon provides a conundrum for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) when a hardened being from the future known as Cable (Josh Brolin) pulls a "Terminator," traveling back in time to kill Russell before he can reach the full extent of his powers and wreak his vengeance on the world. Dennison himself provides the film's heart; you want Deadpool to reach the young mutant before he lets his demons get the best of him.

Only a few years later, Dennison would make the move to Netflix as the antagonist Belsnickel in "The Christmas Chronicles 2," acting opposite Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Here, he plays an adopted elf with a vengeance against jolly Old Saint Nick after being turned into a human for causing too much trouble. Indeed, there tends to be a pattern with Dennison playing misunderstood youths with a soft demeanor aching to be understood.

It may not be a meaty role, but Dennison also has the distinction of having been in not just a Kaiju movie but the MonsterVerse's "Avengers" thanks to his role in 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong." Appearing alongside Millie Bobby Brown's character from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and Brian Tyree Henry as a conspiracy theorist podcaster, he's able to assist in the close-call defeat of MechaGodzilla in the film.

In the year since then, Dennison has been able to book another leading role in the New Zealand coming-of-age movie "Uproar," in addition to the horror-comedy "Y2K" from "Saturday Night Live" cast member turned writer/director Kyle Mooney. More than that, Dennison's last few projects have shown that he's able to go beyond the limits of his most heralded performance in "Hunt for the Wilderpeople." In an example of art imitating life, Fishlegs tends to be similarly ignored by the other Viking teenagers in "How to Train Your Dragon," yet he carries an optimism that complements his special interest in the winged creatures.

