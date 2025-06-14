The White Lotus Fans Need To Watch This Nicole Kidman Series On Hulu

Did you love Mike White's globe-trotting HBO "anthology" series "The White Lotus" but wish it starred Nicole Kidman in a series of increasingly baffling wigs? You're in luck! That show exists, kind of!

Fans of "The White Lotus," a mystery show set in beautiful and far-flung locales including Hawai'i, Italy, and Thailand, should definitely check out "Nine Perfect Strangers," the second season of which is airing on the streamer weekly as I write this. Lots of folks are already checking it out: According to FlixPatrol, it's sitting in the number four slot in Hulu's top 10 TV shows as of June 13, 2025.

Based on a best-selling book by Liane Moriarty (more on her shortly), the series stars Oscar and Emmy winner Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, a woman hailing from Russia who's famous for her wellness center, Tranquillum House, in California. In both seasons, nine people show up at her center looking for Masha's help and wisdom; in the first season, actors like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale (who spoke to /Film about his role) play visitors looking for solitude and serenity. Season 2 starts fresh with just Kidman returning and brings luminaries like Christine Baranski, Dolly de Leon, Henry Golding, Lena Olin, musician King Princess, Annie Murphy, and Mark Strong on board and is set in a different resort located in the Swiss Alps. (Perhaps that's why Kidman's wig changes between seasons.)

Not only is "Nine Perfect Strangers" yet another fun small-screen vehicle for Kidman (who, bless her, is never not working), it is, like "White Lotus," a fun way to assemble a star-studded cast and bring them to a remote location for maximum drama. Still, there's something really interesting about "Nine Perfect Strangers" — it continues a trend of sorts for Kidman, specifically concerning Moriarty adaptations.