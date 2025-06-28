A Gritty Clint Eastwood Western Inspired A Beloved My Chemical Romance Song

By the time they announced their first break-up in 2013, New Jersey rockers My Chemical Romance had established themselves as one of the biggest and most influential emo bands on the planet. Indeed, if you're not into the whole emo thing, it's probably their name that springs to mind if the genre ever comes up. For a group who positioned themselves as outsiders, they made a pretty big impact on the mainstream, too; the anthemic "Welcome to the Black Parade" reached Number 2 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in the U.K. and New Zealand. With their gothic stylings and dark topics including cancer and suicide, My Chemical Romance came to define the gloomy look and attitude of emo culture for a new generation, even though the guys themselves rejected the "emo" label. In short, they didn't seem like the kind of people who would sit around watching old Clint Eastwood movies, but one gritty western from 1968 inspired one of their most beloved tracks.

"Hang 'Em High" takes its title from Ted Post's movie of the same name and it can be found on My Chemical Romance's second studio album, "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge." The song opens with whistling that instantly recalls composer Alessandro Alessandroni's unforgettable work with Ennio Morricone for Sergio Leone's 1960s trio of spaghetti westerns, "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." It may be splitting hairs to point out that neither the whistler, composer, or director were involved in "Hang 'Em High," as the film was Eastwood's first American western after shooting to stardom in the "Dollars Trilogy." Nevertheless, evoking Morricone is neat shorthand for the western style that M.C.R. are going for here, and a galloping rhythm accompanies their usual driving guitars and angsty pop-punk vocals. The theme continues with lyrics like "riding into the sunset," "grab your six-gun from your back," and the refrain of "so get your gun and meet me by the door."

The Man With No Name, or indeed Jed Cooper (Eastwood's character in "Hang 'Em High") would be proud. But is the movie that lends the song its title worth checking out?