Moon Knight: What Jake Lockley's MCU Suit Could Look Like
It's been two years since we last saw "Moon Knight," and while it's still possible we might get a second season, we're still no clearer on how or when we'll see the return of one of Marvel's most daring and original Disney+ shows. Clarification on whether the Fist of Khonshu would be making a comeback would be a treat for fans, especially given how the show ended by finally revealing the third personality of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Jake Lockley.
Revealed to be the cause of every brutal beating Marc and Steven Grant snapped back to whenever they had a blackout, Lockley dealt the final bit of death to Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) after being revealed by Khonshu as the Egyptian god's last remaining avatar. In the comics, Jake was a taxi driver and one of Marc's alter-egos who, thanks to his ability to stay on the street level, gets the relevant information that makes Moon Knight a force to be reckoned with. Here, he's a far colder and more lethal iteration of the character, and while perfectly establishing what kind of personality he was compared to the other two, we never got to see Lockley's take on the Moon Knight costume compared to the rest.
Thankfully, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik had a rough idea that set Lockley apart from the other identities of the one who protects the travelers of the night. It turns out the threads would match his identity, and there was an added layer of black intended for this cold-hearted killer with a cab license.
Jake Lockley's costume could be a darker version of the Moon Knight outfit
Speaking to The Direct about the character's inclusion, Kasperlik revealed that plans for a wardrobe change were never in the cards for Jake, due to the fact that his appearance on the show was only revealed near its end. "No, there wasn't another one for Jake. That was kept pretty hush-hush, Jake coming in at the end, so nobody had [that] little spoiler. But when he came, everyone was really excited."
Had a little bit more notice and more exploration into Lockley's take as Khonshu's avatar been allowed, Kasperlik had plans for a more sinister suit for the darkest personality in the show. "I think that I would make it darker. I would probably make it the black one, the black costume that's in the comics. I would definitely start there. This is nothing that they've ever done, this is just me. Those suits are so amazing, and you just never know. But there was nothing that was ever, ever done."
A black and white combo for Moon Knight has certainly been present in the comics throughout the character's history, particularly with some of the most recent versions being in the current comic series, "Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu." Who knows, though? With promises of the character's return somewhere in the MCU's future, the moon might rise again — and perhaps sooner than we think.
Jake Lockley could return in his costume for Avengers: Doomsday
One of the most recent updates regarding Moon Knight's return was in February this year, in which Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum confirmed plans were in place for Marc, Steven, and Jake. "We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," Winderbaum told ComicBook. "I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."
Where that road will lead for the Fist of Khonshu is unknown. Since he deals with street-level threats more akin to Daredevil, Punisher, and Spider-Man, Moon Knight could appear in any of the stories centered around those aforementioned heroes. It's also worth pointing out that Kevin Feige has confirmed the cast list of "Avengers: Doomsday" is incomplete, so Lockley and everyone else fighting for control of Marc Spector could lend all of their hands to that potential blockbuster.
Let's also not forget there's also the long-rumored team-up movie of the "Midnight Sons," the group that is prone to facing the more horrifying, supernatural side of the Marvel universe, and which Isaac himself has expressed interest in being a part of. Regardless, there are plenty of places for Moon Knight to cast his light on, and when he does, you can bet he'll do so with Lockley and some brand new black and white threads for him to muddy up. The night is still young, after all.