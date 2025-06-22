Moon Knight: What Jake Lockley's MCU Suit Could Look Like

It's been two years since we last saw "Moon Knight," and while it's still possible we might get a second season, we're still no clearer on how or when we'll see the return of one of Marvel's most daring and original Disney+ shows. Clarification on whether the Fist of Khonshu would be making a comeback would be a treat for fans, especially given how the show ended by finally revealing the third personality of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Jake Lockley.

Revealed to be the cause of every brutal beating Marc and Steven Grant snapped back to whenever they had a blackout, Lockley dealt the final bit of death to Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) after being revealed by Khonshu as the Egyptian god's last remaining avatar. In the comics, Jake was a taxi driver and one of Marc's alter-egos who, thanks to his ability to stay on the street level, gets the relevant information that makes Moon Knight a force to be reckoned with. Here, he's a far colder and more lethal iteration of the character, and while perfectly establishing what kind of personality he was compared to the other two, we never got to see Lockley's take on the Moon Knight costume compared to the rest.

Thankfully, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik had a rough idea that set Lockley apart from the other identities of the one who protects the travelers of the night. It turns out the threads would match his identity, and there was an added layer of black intended for this cold-hearted killer with a cab license.