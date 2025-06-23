How Simon Helberg Left Kunal Nayyar Embarrassed On The Big Bang Theory Set

In acting, the nefarous-sounding term "corpsing" describes those amusing but unwanted moments where a performer begins laughing at an inappropriate moment. It gets its name from the absolute worst time for this to happen during a stage production — when the actor in question is playing a dead body — but even the most benevolent instances of corpsing can potentially cause delays and annoy people.

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kunal Nayyar has been open about driving his co-stars crazy with his penchant for losing it during filming before, and in a new interview with the New York Post, he returned to the well. As it happens, Nayyar found his tendency to break into laughter pretty humbling, and attributed it to co-star Simon Helberg, whose antics he simply couldn't watch with a straight face: