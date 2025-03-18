Simon Helberg And Kunal Nayyar Bonded Over This Big Bang Theory Storyline

Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," we're presented with three main romantic relationships. Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and his dream girl Penny (Kaley Cuoco) end in an up on-again, off-again relationship, and in season 3, wannabe lothario Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) finally meets his match in Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch), a waitress who eventually gets her PhD and becomes a successful microbiologist. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) seems borderline allergic to romance in the early days of the series, but at the end of season 3, he meets Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and the rest is history. Still, the show's friendships are also a huge part of the narrative; Leonard and Sheldon are best friends, Penny and Sheldon end up growing unexpectedly close, and Howard and Raj are thick as thieves.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Helberg and Nayyar opened up about one of their duo's funniest scenes, which takes place in the season 7 episode "The Deception Verification." In it, Howard gets into his (always offscreen) mother's estrogen cream and worries it's making him "bloated" and "sensitive," and as executive producer and writer Maria Ferrari explained, it was based on a real story from her family.

"A relative of mine had been inadvertently touching this estrogen product and having this unexpected reaction," Ferrari revealed to Radloff. "I was like, 'This is hilarious, I think we can use it in a story,' and Simon and Kunal are great. You could give them anything. They always committed and made everything better than you thought it was going to be."

Apparently, Helberg thought it was incredible. "Any opportunity to touch Kunal's nipples ... contractually they had to adhere to that," he said, laughing. Still, Helberg included a caveat, noting that the storyline might be a bit antiquated: