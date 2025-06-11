Rock legend Brian Wilson, one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, passed away on June 11, 2025, at the age of 82. Wilson was instantly praised by musicians and fans everywhere, who admired his career that stretched back to the early 1960s. Wilson, as many know, struggled with mental health all his life, eliciting an even deeper sympathy and understanding from his millions of devotees. The world lost a giant. Rock 'n' roll wouldn't have been the same without him.

While Wilson was a musical prodigy, when it came to movies, he was a little less well-versed. As part of The Beach Boys, he performed in a few whimsical, kid-friendly films like 1965's "The Girls on the Beach" and the Disney flick "The Monkey's Uncle" the same year. On film, Wilson was more frequently seen giving interviews for documentaries like 1994's "Theremin: An Electronic Odyssey" and the Bruce Willis mockumentary "The Return of Bruno." He was also in the 2018 doc "Echo in the Canyon," about the music scene in Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon throughout the years, although most of his doc appearances were in films made about him.

When it came to his taste in movies, Wilson claimed to be largely ignorant of the medium. Wilson's many fans are likely aware of the 2007 interview he gave to the Asbury Park Press (handily transcribed by Spin Magazine) wherein he was asked what films he had recently seen. Wilson admitted that he doesn't get out to movies often, but did recently see the notorious Eddie Murphy bomb "Norbit." In that film, Murphy played both a timid young man and his oppressive, abusive girlfriend. Wilson said that "Norbit" is a "fantastic movie. Very funny." When asked what his favorite movie was, he replied that it was "Norbit."

Luckily, Wilson was able to amend that a few years later.