One Of Eddie Murphy's Biggest Critical Flops Is Taking Over Prime Video's Charts

In this week's installment of "What people choose to watch on streamers will never make sense," the aughts comedy "Norbit" is somehow one of the most-watched movies on Amazon's Prime Video. This exceedingly random news comes courtesy of viewership data site FlixPatrol, which as of publication time has the widely panned Eddie Murphy vehicle hovering at number five on its list of the 10 most-watched Prime Video movies in North America. Sure, why not?

To be fair to "Norbit," subscribers seem to be having an odd week in general, with Adam Sandler's "The Longest Yard" also making the list and two Christmas films, "Almost Christmas" and "The Holiday," already entering Prime Video's upper echelons. Still, it's remarkable to see that more people are reportedly watching "Norbit" than are watching newer Prime Video originals, like the Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin-led action comedy "Brothers" (currently number seven on the streaming list) and the uniquely format-blending documentary "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words" (now in the 10th slot). The logic here is pretty obvious though: people really like Eddie Murphy comedies, even when they're almost universally considered among the worst of his career.