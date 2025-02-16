Bruce Willis' Bizarre Animated TV Show Is A Blast From The Past

Gen-Xers likely recall this with clarity, but way back in 1987, when actor Bruce Willis was riding high in Hollywood, he began to, perhaps misguidedly, branch out. He released a blues record called "The Return of Bruno," a concept album consisting mostly of covers that was said to trace the rise and success of a fictional alter-ego named Bruno Radolini. In a tie-in TV special the same year, Willis played the titular Bruno in a mockumentary about the character. Many people bought "The Return of Bruno" as a pop culture curio, more eager to mock Willis than to give his music a chance. These days, few remember "Bruno," and those that do only bring it up for reasons of kitsch.

Even fewer people, however, will remember an additional return of Bruno. Willis, it seems, wasn't done.

In 1996, Willis co-created and starred in an animated series called "Bruno the Kid," a comedy/action show about a brave sixth-grade boy who moonlighted as a spy. The premise of the series was fun. The young Bruno, a computer nerd, liked to go online and affect different identities in his interactions with strangers. He created a CGI-rendered spy persona for himself (one that just happens to look like the adult Bruce Willis), which attracted the attention of G.L.O.B.E., a supersecret counter-terrorism force.

G.L.O.B.E. hired the young Bruno to be a star agent, and he communicated with the higher-ups via a digital avatar. Only the stuffy G.L.O.B.E. agent Jarlesburg (Tony Jay) knew that Bruno was 11 years old. Bruno began trekking out on dangerous spy missions on the fly, and quickly became a star agent. Luckily, his skill at video games proved to be an asset in espionage work.

This was very real. It ran for 36 episodes over the course of its single season.