Why George Lucas Didn't Kill Any Main Star Wars Characters, According To Mark Hamill

It may seem churlish to recount this, but to state it all clearly: George Lucas' 1977 blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" centered on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a dissatisfied youth who hates his life on the backwater desert planet of Tatooine. His humdrum existence is then interrupted by the discovery of a secret holographic communiqué hidden inside a droid that his uncle recently purchased. The hologram is of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the ruler of the planet Alderaan and secret leader of the Rebellion against the galaxy's tyrannical Empire. Before long, Luke finds himself joining forces with a desert-dwelling sage who goes by Ben (Alec Guinness) and leaving his home world on the spaceship of a shifty smuggler named Han Solo (Harrison Ford), all in the hope of rescuing Leia and joining the Rebellion himself.

Luke, Leia, and Han went on to form the core ensemble of the original "Star Wars" movie trilogy, with Hamill, Fisher, and Ford eventually reprising their roles in the sequel trilogy that wrapped up in 2019. Generations of "Star Wars" fans would arise before any of these characters died on-screen. In the original trilogy, of course, all three of them were still breathing by the end. Not as much can be said for old Ben (aka Obi-Wan Kenobi) or the villains Darth Vader (David Prowse) and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

It's easy to see why Lucas wouldn't want to kill anyone in "A New Hope," which is itself a relatively light-hearted romp that's meant to be reminiscent of Lucas' favorite low-budget 1930s sci-fi serials and Akira Kurosawa samurai adventures (like "The Hidden Fortress"). In the two films that followed, on the other hand, the stories began to skew darker, and it felt as if lives were actually in danger. Could Luke, Leia, or Han be killed?

According to Hamill, there was never a chance of that happening. It seems that Lucas once told the actor that everyone would be safe because, well, "Star Wars" is for kids.