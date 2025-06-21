Why The Young Sheldon Set Had To Be Rebuilt For Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Sitcom sets can be iconic and highly recognizable. In fact, the main apartment sets on "Friends" and "Frasier" or the "Cheers" set that's based on a real Boston bar (which caused some big problems) can easily become so familiar that devoted fans will absolutely notice if something major is amiss with them. Because of this, "Young Sheldon" aficionados who have moved on to scratch their "The Big Bang Theory"-verse itch with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" might have caught that something was off in season 1, episode 12, "Typhoid Georgie."

The episode features the shocking return of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber), whose death was a major event in Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) life on "The Big Bang Theory." This tragic incident (which "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre actually regrets) is fully depicted in "Young Sheldon," where George Sr. dies in season 7, episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture." Since "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" takes place after "Young Sheldon," the George Sr. appearance in "Typhoid Georgie" is naturally a flashback that takes place in the Coopers' house in Medford, Texas. This posed a problem for the makers of the show since the set had been taken apart after "Young Sheldon" came to a close in 2024. Because of this, the makers of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" had to rebuild the kitchen part of the set for the flashback scene.