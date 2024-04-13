The Set Of Cheers Is Based On A Real Boston Bar (And That Caused Some Big Problems)

There is something deeply comfortable about the bar owned by Sam Malone (Ted Danson) on "Cheers," a kind of vintage Americana that can take almost any viewer back to "a place where everybody knows your name," like the theme song says. Its brick walls, wood paneling, and old-school jukebox evoke both its Boston setting and something broader, the kind of place one might expect to find nestled down a random street in any major American city, but it was actually based on a very real bar that the series creators visited while first developing the show! While that sounds like it could really be a great thing for a bar, given how immensely popular "Cheers" was in the 1980s, it actually ended up causing some rather interesting problems, especially for the bar's regulars.

In the book "Cheers: A Cultural History" By Joseph J. Darowski and Kate Darowski, the authors shared the history behind the creation of Cheers (the bar) for "Cheers" (the show) and revealed the interesting fallout that it had for the Boston bar that gave them their set design inspiration. They went through quite a few different concepts trying to figure out the perfect setting for their comedy about a bar, including toying around with the idea of a desert saloon, but when they stepped into a very special bar in Boston one fateful day, it set "Cheers" on the path to greatness.