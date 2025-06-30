Why Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Doesn't Think Technology Is A Problem

A common misconception about "Black Mirror" is that the show's main thesis is no more nuanced than "phone bad." And sure, some episodes seemingly fall into that trap — see season 5's "Smithereens," an episode that's basically a very long "don't text and drive" PSA — but for the most part, the show doesn't settle for a message so simple. The problem is almost always the people, not the tech. The memory-enhancing technology in "Crocodile," for instance, seems like a clear net positive on society, just as the VR reality game in "USS Callister" sure seems like a fun time, if not for Robert Daly ruining it.

The "Black Mirror" creator, Charlie Brooker, has been pretty clear about this in his interviews over the years. "The villain is never technology," he said in a 2014 interview, "And I always find it really quite boring. If I'm watching a sci-fi film and there's like the evil genius is gonna, 'ha, ha, ha, I'm gonna launch this thing, it's gonna enslave everyone.' I can't really relate to that. But I can relate to a guy who gets obsessed with a gadget, and then it gradually ruins his life. So [the show is] more worried than it is attempting to warn anyone."

This attitude is seen in the title of the show itself, which doesn't refer to technology but to what it looks like when technology's turned off and all that's left is yourself, staring back at you. "When a screen is off, it looks like a black mirror because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad, something like that," Brooker said. "If you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there's something cold and horrifying about that."