An NCIS Star Voiced Superman In A Justice League Animated Movie

Some days, it feels like every name in Hollywood has been a superhero at some point, and TV stars have been getting in on that action for decades. From Superman's radio serials that turned into TV shows, all the way toward the massive "event miniseries" that pop up on HBO Max and Disney+ in the modern streaming era. A fan-favorite name will get the opportunity to play an iconic DC or Marvel character down the line if they just keep grinding, and sometimes those casting choices make all the sense in the world. For example, "NCIS" star Mark Harmon playing Superman is one of those moments that sounds fascinating in your head, and worked out to perfection in the world of DC animation.

Reading this, you might not remember the "NCIS" star playing the Man of Steel in any comic book project, but he did voice Superman back in "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths." The 2010 DC animated movie flies under the radar today, and modern viewers can see a bit of its age as it would be a harbinger of things to come with the larger superhero genre, as the plot concerns two parallel Earths with corresponding costumed heroes. However, the voice cast is something to behold for people who love hearing some familiar voices do battle against evil, as William Baldwin and Vanessa Marshall join Mark Harmon to round out "The Trilogy" at the center of the DC universe.

Big animated IP movies always make a splash with voice casting announcements, but getting Harmon out of NCIS's orbit playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs really excited some people at the time. I mean, Nolan North, Gina Torres, James Woods, and Josh Keaton turn up in "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths" as well; this is the definition of an All-Star lineup if there was one for an animated feature. As the live-action side of this wildly popular genre looks to find its footing in a changing entertainment landscape, the animation fans have been feasting on decent to excellent storytelling that's largely independent of big regime plans and "Phases" that can change on a whim.