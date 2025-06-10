Hideo Kojima's 4 Favorite Movies Are All Bangers

Anyone who's played a game from acclaimed Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima can tell he's a big fan of movies. His games, like the "Metal Gear" series and "Death Stranding," are well known for being deeply cinematic with wildly complex plots, and he's gotten some pretty famous movie-makers to take on roles in them. In fact, "Death Stranding" features not only actors Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, and Léa Seydoux, but it also includes vocal and motion-capture performances by directors Nicolas Winding Refn and Guillermo del Toro. Now, with Kojima and A24 now in the process of turning "Death Stranding" into an actual movie, it seems prudent to look into the impressive creative's favorite films.

Recently, Kojima has both visited the Criterion closet to discuss some of his favorite films and been asked about his favorite four movies by GQ, and while there's a tiny bit of overlap, his top four for GQ are all absolute bangers. (The Criterion picks are also pretty great, as he essentially turns it into a lesson in 1950s and 1960s Japanese cinema!) It makes sense that Kojima would have great taste in movies based on the cinematic influences in his games and his killer taste in actors, but it's still neat to learn exactly which movies matter to him the most.