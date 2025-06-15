Charlize Theron Could Have Ended Her Career With This Box Office Flop

Like most recognizable movie stars, it took many years for Charlize Theron to become an overnight sensation. Her first film role was that of an unnamed, non-speaking extra in James D.R. Hickox's 1995 slasher sequel "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest," a film Theron remembers well. She chased that with the 1996 mid-budget neo-noir "2 Days in the Valley," in which she played the girlfriend of a gangster portrayed by James Spader. With her foot in the studio door, she began turning up in multiple high-profile nationwide releases like "Trial and Error," and "That Thing You Do!," but she really caught a lot of attention for her impassioned performance in Taylor Hackford's 1997 demonic thriller "The Devil's Advocate." After that, she was pretty much a celebrity. Indeed, she even played a celebrity in Woody Allen's 1998 film "Celebrity."

The same year she was in "Urban Harvest," though, Theron had an opportunity that could have put her career on a very different path. She had gone in to audition for director Paul Verhoeven, who had just scored big hits with "Total Recall" and "Basic Instinct" and aimed to make a towering, big-budget musical/dance project that was intended to shake up the Hollywood zeitgeist. Verhoeven and his screenwriter, Joe Eszterhas, wanted to make a film that was loaded with sex and nudity, hoping to normalize adult stories in the American mainstream.

Sadly, their film — "Showgirls" — was a notorious bomb that was panned by critics. It only made about $38 million at the box office against a $40 million budget and became a punchline for decades, pointed to as one of the worst studio films in years. "Showgirls" starred Elizabeth Berkley, who was best known at the time for her role on the family-friendly sitcom "Saved by the Bell." Many were shocked to see her getting her kit off, sniffing coke, and undulating constantly.

In 2015, Verhoeven recalled Theron's audition to play the lead in "Showgirls" during an interview with the New York Daily News. He agreed that she dodged a bullet.