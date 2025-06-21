Jack Black's Best Performance For Peter Jackson's King Kong Wasn't In The Movie

2005 saw the release of Peter Jackson's "King Kong," an effort to bring the classic 1933 movie into the age of the modern CGI blockbuster. Jackson's version of the black-and-white Hollywood epic came with the surprising casting of Jack Black, normally associated with silly comedy roles, as the desperate filmmaker Carl Denham. It was an impressive turn from Black in a darker role (Jackson's take on "King Kong" essentially cast Denham as the villain of the piece), showcasing the actor's dramatic chops. However, Black actually went on to outdo his performance in the movie with his performance in the tie-in video game.

"Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie," released ahead of the movie, was a seriously impressive video game adaptation. Garnering much praise, the game not only received input from Jackson but also saw the full cast of the film reprise their roles. This included Black, returning for another go at bringing Carl Denham to life.

While the game followed the same overarching story as the movie, it was not a one-to-one adaptation. In reworking the plot for a new medium, the "King Kong" game refined many of the film's characters while also having more of the story be carried through their dialogue. This gave the cast fresh material to explore and Black, in particular, shone. The energy the actor brought to Denham's video game incarnation demonstrated his flair for voice performance, an arena in which he would go on to enjoy much greater success beyond "King Kong."