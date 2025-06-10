The Gripping Murder Mystery Series Everyone's Watching On Netflix
Netflix is a premiere destination for macabre entertainment, especially when it involves people getting killed under mysterious circumstances. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber's "The Perfect Couple" stormed the streaming service's charts toward the end of 2024, while the Western "Murder at Yellowstone City" recently rode out of obscurity to become a Netflix hit. The trend doesn't appear to be cooling off either, as "The Survivors" — a murder mystery hailing from the Land Down Under — is currently one of Netflix's most streamed shows in the United States, according to FlixPatrol.
Based on Jane Harper's novel of the same name, and adapted for the screen by Tony Ayres, "The Survivors" chronicles life in Evelyn Bay, a small coastal town that was ravaged by a storm 15 years earlier. Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) lost his brother during the traumatic events, which led him into a self-imposed exile after he was blamed for his sibling's death. Now he has returned home — along with his wife, Mia (Yerin Ha), and their child — to make amends. Unfortunately, his visit coincides with the murder of a young woman who was investigating the aftermath of the aforementioned storm, which unearths some dark mysteries.
"The Survivors" blends crime and mystery with a human drama about grief, and viewers can't stop singing its praises. With that in mind, let's find out what people are saying about the series.
The Survivors is a compelling murder mystery
The best murder mysteries are full of red herrings and their stories present several characters as credible suspects. The goal is to keep viewers on their toes while exploring the darkness that lurks in every human's soul, even if they aren't the killer in question. "The Survivors" is no different, and while the six-episode miniseries doesn't hurry toward its destination, the central mystery is compelling nonetheless.
"I just finished watching 'The Survivors' on Netflix and honestly such a good watch. If you're into slow burn crime shows, this one is for you," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote. "[T]alk about a den of suspects. All keeping secrets, all hate each other, no one speaking up and everyone involved in a conspiracy one way or another. I love it, it's so real," another said.
Critics have also raved about "The Survivors," as the Australian murder mystery currently boasts a 100% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It might not be the most pleasant viewing to watch this summer, but if darkness and despair is what you seek, then add it to your watchlist. Plus, it's only six episodes-long, making it an ideal series to binge-watch.