The Gripping Murder Mystery Series Everyone's Watching On Netflix

Netflix is a premiere destination for macabre entertainment, especially when it involves people getting killed under mysterious circumstances. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber's "The Perfect Couple" stormed the streaming service's charts toward the end of 2024, while the Western "Murder at Yellowstone City" recently rode out of obscurity to become a Netflix hit. The trend doesn't appear to be cooling off either, as "The Survivors" — a murder mystery hailing from the Land Down Under — is currently one of Netflix's most streamed shows in the United States, according to FlixPatrol.

Based on Jane Harper's novel of the same name, and adapted for the screen by Tony Ayres, "The Survivors" chronicles life in Evelyn Bay, a small coastal town that was ravaged by a storm 15 years earlier. Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) lost his brother during the traumatic events, which led him into a self-imposed exile after he was blamed for his sibling's death. Now he has returned home — along with his wife, Mia (Yerin Ha), and their child — to make amends. Unfortunately, his visit coincides with the murder of a young woman who was investigating the aftermath of the aforementioned storm, which unearths some dark mysteries.

"The Survivors" blends crime and mystery with a human drama about grief, and viewers can't stop singing its praises. With that in mind, let's find out what people are saying about the series.