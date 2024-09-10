Murder Mystery Series With Nicole Kidman & Liev Schreiber Blows Up Netflix's Top Charts

Hey TV fans! Do you like murder mysteries, Nicole Kidman wearing a really bad wig, and Liev Schreiber smoking lots of pot? Then you gotta check out "The Perfect Couple," now streaming on Netflix. Trust me: this is one of the best trash TV shows in recent memory. "The Perfect Couple" is not really good — you'll probably forget most of it after you binge through the six episodes. But the show is so unapologetically trashy, so silly, so over-the-top, that you're bound to have a good old time. It's a glossy, easy-to-digest series that drops a bunch of beautiful people in an equally beautiful location, and then puts them all in the midst of a murder mystery.

Comparisons to Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies and the HBO series "The White Lotus" are bound to arise, but "The Perfect Couple" isn't even close to being as good as those things. The dialogue is laughable, the mystery isn't that compelling, the characters act like cartoons, and every episode begins with the entire cast dancing to the catchy song "Criminals" by Meghan Trainor.

Again: this is not a good show, but gosh, I loved watching it. And I'm not alone! "The Perfect Couple" is burning up the Netflix charts as we speak. The site FlixPatrol, which provides VOD charts and streaming ratings worldwide, has "The Perfect Couple" as the number 1 TV show on Netflix as we speak. My own dogged research, which involved me opening the Netflix app and scrolling down to the top 10 TV shows column, confirms this.