Before Marvel, Jeremy Renner Starred In This Gritty Forgotten Crime Drama

Big-named Hollywood actors can surprise us with where they get their start on the small screen; this kind of occurrence is commonplace in the business as performers climb the ladder to top-level placement in massive movies. You never truly know where you'll meet one of your favorite stars first on-screen, and the idea of meeting a film darling in a shared TV universe is becoming more and more common. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have delighted in tracking the wild places their faves' careers have taken them before suiting up to fight alongside the Avengers. Jeremy Renner had some fun moments before picking up the bow as Hawkeye, and "The Unusuals" might be the most low-key assignment of his career.

"The Unusuals" was a gritty crime drama that aired for one season on ABC back in 2009. The show starred Jeremy Renner, and the series came to life under the eye of Noah Hawley, long before he got the chance to terrify Earth with aliens. Our future Clint Barton used to call New York City's Second Precinct home, which he shared with a bunch of eccentric detectives tasked with solving different cases every week. "The Unusuals" is currently available to buy on Prime Video and to stream on FuboTV, which means people can still check this show out all these years later. Despite its short run, it's got a lot of charm as Harold Perrineau, Amber Tamblyn, and Kai Lennox all play characters that you'll remember long after you cruise through those 10 episodes.

TV is not exactly short on police procedurals, but "The Unusuals" at least tried to do something interesting with the format, and it largely succeeded on those terms. Instead of just leaning into the standard archetypes of "the serious one," "the wisecracker," and "the encyclopedia brain," "The Unusuals" decided to give these strange little detectives their own unique flair. The Second Precinct might be overflowing with personality, and maybe a tinge too reliant on late-aughts dialogue flourishes that stand out in our current moment, but you won't forget them by any stretch.