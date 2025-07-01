A Western Flop Features Cameos From Both Jamie Foxx And Christopher Lloyd

There was a point in time where Seth MacFarlane was on top of the animation world. "Family Guy," which MacFarlane created, wrote, and starred in, joined the ranks of "South Park" and "King of the Hill" as one of the most popular adult animated shows on television. Fox canceled the show twice in its first few years, only for it to come back bigger than ever. "Family Guy" still airs new episodes today and, much like "The Simpsons," it will go on long after we're all dead. Out of the show's wake came "American Dad" and "The Cleveland Show," but it was becoming clear that MacFarlane had the drive to expand into feature films. The man was born to direct a musical, but alas, maybe one day.

MacFarlane's feature directorial debut, "Ted," ended up being a massive critical and financial success. For every joke that's aged like milk, the 2012 comedy featuring Mark Wahlberg as a man being best buds with his pot-smoking anthropomorphic teddy bear still manages to win me over. I promise it's not because they shot outside of one of the best movie theaters in Massachusetts. MacFarlane would set his sights on a Western comedy with "A Million Ways to Die in the West" for his next feature, and there was reason to be excited. Liam Neeson had the potential to pull a Leslie Nielsen-style turn in his career (which is hilarious considering he's in the new "Naked Gun" reboot) as the central antagonist, with a promising ensemble of comedic talent alongside him.

Needless to say, the admiration for "Ted" did not carry over into "A Million Ways to Die in the West," an interminable slog marred by an improvisational cadence that almost always killed a decent joke in its tracks. It was no "Blazing Saddles." Even worse was a miscast MacFarlane as the wimpy leading man, whose smug demeanor made his evasion of the Wild West death traps frustrating more than anything else. Unlike "Ted," the film wasn't nearly the same kind of runaway hit at the box office, barely rustling in $87.1 million on a $40 million budget.

The only aspect of "A Million Ways to Die in the West" most folks were even talking about were the cameos by actors reprising their roles from much better movies.